'Dessert Fries' Are A Creative Way To Amp Up Frozen Waffles

In the midst of staring down another busy school or work day, frozen waffles prove to be a tasty and convenient breakfast option. Sure, in an ideal world, foodies around the globe would spend any given morning whipping up their favorite simple classic waffles recipe, but very few of us have ample time to put together a homemade batter of butter, eggs, flour, and milk. While a 2015 survey from Aytm discovered 51% of consumers who enjoy waffles on the regular tend to chow down on the frozen variety, only 9% of participants named waffles their favorite breakfast food. If waffle lovers aren't throwing back a frozen waffle or two on the way to work, how else are they enjoying these convenient snacks?

Besides popping a frozen waffle in your toaster and slathering it with nut butter for a quick and filling snack, you can also transform this frozen mainstay into a convenient yet tasty dessert. While some of us might enjoy cutting up our breakfast waffles in strips for easy dipping in maple syrup, those handy portions can also be made into sweet delectable confections by adding some of your favorite sauces and sweet and crunchy toppings. Most desserts require some amount of cook time in the oven, but if you use frozen waffles, you can focus most of your attention on all added extras you choose to make these frozen dessert fries your new favorite treat.