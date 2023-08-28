Upgrade Your Cheeseburger With Waffle Buns For A Sweet Twist

With a fluffy texture and square divets that are perfect for holding syrup, it's no wonder that everyone loves waffles. In fact, waffles are so popular that you can find them in all kinds of flavors from sweet and fruity, like pumpkin spice and currant, to savory, like classic chicken and waffles. Now, there's a new meat that's becoming popular to eat on waffles: hamburgers. Cheeseburgers with waffles for buns are becoming the latest sweet and savory sensation that you simply have to try.

Although it may sound like a bit of an odd idea at first, this is a perfect combination of flavors that will have your tastebuds singing and leave you wanting more — and it's not just us who think they're great. The waffle burger concept has gotten so popular that many blogs and even Pillsbury have posted a recipe for this meal. So, how can you make a waffle cheeseburger yourself?