Upgrade Your Cheeseburger With Waffle Buns For A Sweet Twist
With a fluffy texture and square divets that are perfect for holding syrup, it's no wonder that everyone loves waffles. In fact, waffles are so popular that you can find them in all kinds of flavors from sweet and fruity, like pumpkin spice and currant, to savory, like classic chicken and waffles. Now, there's a new meat that's becoming popular to eat on waffles: hamburgers. Cheeseburgers with waffles for buns are becoming the latest sweet and savory sensation that you simply have to try.
Although it may sound like a bit of an odd idea at first, this is a perfect combination of flavors that will have your tastebuds singing and leave you wanting more — and it's not just us who think they're great. The waffle burger concept has gotten so popular that many blogs and even Pillsbury have posted a recipe for this meal. So, how can you make a waffle cheeseburger yourself?
How to make a waffle-bun burger
The classic waffle burger recipe is just like a regular hamburger or cheeseburger but with waffles for buns. For the basic recipe, start with a can of biscuit dought and divide it into eight pieces. Press one piece at a time into a greased waffle iron and cook for two to three minutes or until golden-brown. A small single-serving waffle iron, will be perfect for the task. For larger irons, you may wish to cook more than one piece of dough at a time and then cut the waffle into bun-sized pieces when it is done. While getting the waffle buns ready, heat a skillet and start cooking your burger patties.
Once the waffle buns and patties are ready, assemble your burger. Place the cooked hamburger patty on a waffle bun, then add your preferred toppings (we suggest cheese and bacon). Finish with condiments and place the second waffle bun on top to complete the sandwich.
How to make a breakfast-style sweet waffle burger
If you are the kind of person who loves to drizzle honey on your crispy chicken sandwich or maple syrup on your chicken and waffles, then you may want to lean into the sweet part of this dish and make a breakfast-style waffle burger.
For this variation, start with regular store-bought frozen waffles or make your own from scratch with a waffle iron. Once you have your waffles, make your burger patties and then fry up some apple-smoked bacon and a few over-easy or scrambled eggs. To make your burger, place the hamburger patty on the waffle bun then top it with bacon and cheese. For an extra dose of sweetness, drizzle a bit of maple syrup or honey on top as a finishing touch. You can even top your waffle burger with a dose of hot honey for a spicy kick.