The Olive Garden Trick For When You Just Can't Decide On A Sauce

Olive Garden restaurants may not be known for their devotion to traditional Tuscan recipes, but what they lack in authenticity, they make up for in customizability. The menu as it's printed is pretty concise but when you factor in all the swaps the kitchen can make for you, the possibilities are virtually endless.

The downside to having too many options, of course, is decision paralysis. If you become struck by the inability to make a choice between two sauces, there's some more good news: You can just get them both. Seriously, if you're stuck between zesty marinara and creamy Alfredo, just ask your server for half-and-half when placing your order.

There are a couple of caveats to note: If you're ordering online via Olive Garden's website or app, there's no option to mix sauces. You may only be able to make this request when dining in. Secondly, it's important to remember that Olive Garden is a franchise of almost 900 locations. For those reasons, off-menu orders allowed at one location may not be available at the next due to ingredient availability, restaurant policies, and other individualized factors. It's important to be understanding if your server tells you it's not possible.