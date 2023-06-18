That Time Olive Garden Tried Inventing 'Authentic' Italian Meals

On virtually every list of the best cuisines in the world, one name sits at or near the top: Italian food. It makes sense since Italian food contains accessible flavors for virtually every other culture and is incredibly delicious. There's enough variance within Italian cuisine that it's hard not to find something you'd like. But there is Italian food, and there is Olive Garden.

Despite the wild popularity of the chain's breadsticks, Olive Garden's resemblance to authentic Italian cuisine is ... well, dubious at best. The brand has leaned hard into signifiers of Italian culture with tables full of various pasta dishes and with slogans like "When you're here, you're family" and the more recent, "We're all family here." But many say the company got uncomfortably far out of its lane in the 2000s when it made up names for pasta dishes, pretending they were authentic, then acted surprised when the company was called out.