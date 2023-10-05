The Unexpected Ingredient That Gives Boxed Mac And Cheese An Umami Boost

Boxed mac and cheese is one of life's most fantastic comfort foods. It's an easy weeknight dinner that is quick to prepare, and if you're super hungry, it's not so hard to eat the whole box yourself — even Meghan Markle once claimed it was one of her favorite comfort meals. But one of the best parts of boxed mac and cheese is that it's basic enough in its flavor that you can easily enhance it in other ways, depending on your mood. If you're looking for that salty, savory umami boost, hear us out: You need to add a little fish sauce next time you whip up a box.

While the mac and cheese will be perfectly delicious on its own, there's always room to add a little more flavor, and something like fish sauce, which essentially adds a deeper umami flavor, is all you need to take that boxed mac to a whole new level. A little goes a long way here, so you'll only need about a teaspoon for an entire box.