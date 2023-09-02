The Secret Ingredient You Need To Give Your Mac And Cheese An Umami Kick

You've gotta hand it to boxed mac and cheese, because even when the cupboards are bare, you've always have a meal as long as you have a box or two on the shelf. When it's made strictly following the directions on the back, a box of macaroni and cheese is somehow always satisfying no matter how old you are. If you're tired of the same old mac, however, there's a world of flavor options that can take your Kraft dinner to the next level. You don't even need to shop for special ingredients to jazz up a standard box of shells and cheese because you've already got plenty of great flavors sitting right in your own refrigerator. If you want to give your cheesy pasta a major umami kick, for example, cook the pasta with some bone broth or stock.

Cooking your pasta with broth or stock is perfect for macaroni and cheese because the sauce isn't particularly heavy. The earthy flavor will give your ordinary store-bought mac an extra layer of depth. Your pasta will absorb some of the rich, savory flavor without adding an overwhelming meaty taste, and when you mix it with the cheese sauce you'll get a next-level bowl of pasta.