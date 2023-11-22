Fix Burnt Milk With An Effortless Hack

While some people might cry over spilled milk, burnt milk is not only an unpleasant taste, but the odor is equally pungent. Instead of pouring that liquid down the drain, a few simple, easy additions can salvage that cooking mistake.

Even with a watchful eye, the slow-warming or cooking milk can turn into a bubbly, burnt mess. After transferring your milk to a fresh pan, look to the spice rack for assistance. One option to avoid that scorching scenario is to add a little salt. Although it will not necessarily totally transform the liquid, the seasoning can help to mask the burnt odor and flavor. It does not require an entire shaker's worth but is more than a pinch. Consider starting with a smaller amount, tasting, and adding more if needed.

The added salt does not necessarily counteract the burnt characteristic; instead, it masks the flavor by punching up the acidic component. Salt can heighten sweet notes in a recipe, similar to how a salted caramel cookie gets a sugary boost from the salt. This cooking hack uses seasoning ingredients to bring overall balance. After all, burnt milk is usable. The unaltered flavor might not be the most pleasant, but it does not have to be wasted. Instead of throwing salt over the shoulder for luck, throw it into the pan to help avoid a cooking disaster.