The Chili's Customer Who Tried The Old Cockroach Plan For A Comped Meal

Here in America, we believe that the customer is always right — even when they are demonstrably wrong. Sure, good service is important and all, but sometimes customers are lying, deceptive little tricksters looking for the easiest cons they can pull off. Nowhere does this show up more than in the restaurant industry, where it feels like so many customers are out to scam eateries. Obviously, this isn't true in all cases — the time Taco Bell accidentally fed someone rat poison stands out here, as does the time Cracker Barrel fed a customer a razor blade – but it happens more than you'd expect.

And while there are all sorts of tricks customers can get up to, there's one classic that's such a trope it shows up in cartoons: The old insect in your meal trick. Servers on Reddit were once asked about the worst examples of customer behavior they had experienced, and people putting roaches in their food came up.