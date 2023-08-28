The Time A Grifting Duo Tried To Scam Cracker Barrel By Dropping A Mouse In Some Soup

This isn't a case of a company bullying off a valid claim; a careless Cracker Barrel kitchen employee did not carelessly — or nefariously — drop a mouse in someone's soup. Nevertheless, that was the claim of 38-year-old Carla Patterson and her son, 22-year-old Ricky Patterson, who then filed a lawsuit demanding $500,000 from the company as compensation.

The pair might have gotten away with it if they were trying to scam a free dinner, but the second they made it a legal case, they should've realized Cracker Barrel would do its due diligence — and that's where the Pattersons ran into a wall. A necropsy conducted on the mouse determined it had died of a fractured skull and had no soup in its lungs, nor had it been cooked. All that evidence proved the mouse had to have been dropped into the soup after it was prepared (and after the mouse was already dead). The most likely cause at that point was the Pattersons themselves.

A jury agreed. When Cracker Barrel filed criminal charges, the pair were charged with conspiracy to commit extortion. Though they could have spent 10 years in prison, ultimately, they were only sentenced to one. Hilariously, though, they were also given a $2,500 fine in addition to their jail time, which just seems like tacking on insult to injury.