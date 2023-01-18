A Taco Bell Customer Was Hospitalized After Eating Rat Poison
There is an "open and active investigation" at a Colorado Taco Bell after a customer was hospitalized, according to a Jan. 18 report from CBS News. The customer, whose name has not been released, entered the restaurant around 1:00 p.m. on Jan. 15. He ordered three bean burritos and reportedly requested a free item after discovering that the restaurant's drink machine was out of order and becoming upset. He was then given a fourth bean burrito for free by employees.
Roughly six hours after purchasing the food, the customer ate the Taco Bell burritos and called 911 when he became "violently ill." The customer was transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance, where he was being treated for potentially having ingested rat poison. Sheriff Deputy John Bartmann told CBS News that a "serious" amount of rat poison was found in the food, though restaurant manager Lary Swift denies that the restaurant had any rat poison in the building.
The investigation is ongoing
The restaurant was closed by deputies on Jan. 15. Restaurant Manager Lary Swift has been cooperating with authorities to figure out what happened, per CBS News. Swift provided the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office with surveillance footage and "other evidence" from the restaurant. The case is being investigated as "criminal attempt homicide," according to CBS News. It is unclear how the rat poison allegedly wound up in the food.
The customer is reportedly a frequent visitor of the Aurora, Colorado location, and has previously caused problems in the fast-food restaurant, both with employees and other customers (per CBS News). He reportedly threw a taco at an employee during one previous incident, according to Swift.
When contacted by CBS News for comment, Taco Bell's corporate communications stated that the restaurant franchisee who owns the Aurora Taco Bell location was cooperating with authorities on the investigation and that "the safety of customers and team members is a priority."