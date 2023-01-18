A Taco Bell Customer Was Hospitalized After Eating Rat Poison

There is an "open and active investigation" at a Colorado Taco Bell after a customer was hospitalized, according to a Jan. 18 report from CBS News. The customer, whose name has not been released, entered the restaurant around 1:00 p.m. on Jan. 15. He ordered three bean burritos and reportedly requested a free item after discovering that the restaurant's drink machine was out of order and becoming upset. He was then given a fourth bean burrito for free by employees.

Roughly six hours after purchasing the food, the customer ate the Taco Bell burritos and called 911 when he became "violently ill." The customer was transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance, where he was being treated for potentially having ingested rat poison. Sheriff Deputy John Bartmann told CBS News that a "serious" amount of rat poison was found in the food, though restaurant manager Lary Swift denies that the restaurant had any rat poison in the building.