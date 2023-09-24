That Time A Woman Found A Literal Razor Blade In Her Cracker Barrel Burger

Whatever your opinion is of Cracker Barrel, the traveler-friendly Southern food restaurant chain isn't exactly a stranger to controversy. Sometimes, these controversies can come off on the sillier side of things, like the time some Cracker Barrel fans called the company "woke" because the chain dared to introduce a vegetarian-friendly plant-based sausage to the menu.

But other times, the issues surrounding Cracker Barrel controversies are a lot more serious. Among them have even involved serious and downright dangerous food contamination problems. One location served an order of french fries with a side of human blood, to which Cracker Barrel responded by giving the customer who received the item a pair of $50 gift cards. And don't forget the time Cracker Barrel had to pay $9 million to a customer after it served him caustic cleaning liquid instead of water.

Out of that bevy of examples, there's an incident you've possibly forgotten about. In 2007, a customer was served (and actually partially ate) a razor blade found in her burger — and as far as what information is publicly available, it appears the customer in question neither asked for nor received any compensation for the incident.