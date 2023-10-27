We Wish Aldi UK's 'Too Good To Go' Program Was In The US

In the United States alone, almost 40% of all food goes to waste every year. The statistics for food waste around the globe aren't any better. While many establishments have practices in place to help reduce this number, from offering discounts on products close to their expiration to donating leftover food to charities, some businesses have made longer strides in this fight against food waste than others.

The popular grocery chain Aldi is one such business. Aldi has a few programs to help combat high levels of refuse, one of which involves a partnership with the mobile app Too Good To Go. Aldi pairs up with this brand to sell its unsold food to customers at much lower prices so the food doesn't go to waste.

While this action is a start to lowering such a high percentage of waste, it's only available in the U.K. for now, so shoppers in the United States can't take advantage of it (unless they want to buy a plane ticket). For those reading from the U.K., here's how good this deal really is and how you can take advantage of it.