The Age Of Eating Plant-Based 3D-Printed Salmon Is Upon Us

It's only been a few years since plant-based brands Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods made their international supermarket debut, impressing vegans and other plant-based shoppers with their products' uncanny likeness to meat. Now, vegans and flexitarians have an unexpected reason to visit Austria, where the world's first 3D-printed, plant-based salmon is available in grocery stores.

The technologically advanced fish dupe is the brainchild of Revo Foods, a startup that peddles plant-based seafood in an effort to reduce overfishing and "[relieve] pressure on the marine ecosystem," per its website. Its products include vegan smoked salmon, gravlax, and fish spreads, but its newest 3D-printed offering, "THE FILLET — Inspired By Salmon," is the first of its kind.

"With the milestone of industrial-scale 3D food printing, we are entering a creative food revolution," Revo CEO Robin Simsa said in a statement. Here's everything you need to know about the salmon that isn't actually salmon.