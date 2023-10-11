Are Olive Garden's Never-Ending Pasta Bowls Available At All Locations?
Olive Garden is the place to be if you can't get enough of Italian-inspired fare in a homey, casual environment. Along with the restaurant's endless breadsticks and salad, the chain also invites diners to get their fill of food with its never-ending pasta bowls. However, not all guests may be privy to this awesome deal according to the Olive Garden website. It's not guaranteed that all locations will be participating in the special, so it's best to contact your local Olive Garden before stopping by.
Additionally, never-ending pasta is only available for a "limited time," per the website. As for how long the special will last, the deal kicked off on September 25 and is expected to be available for two months after that date. That means diners will be able to enjoy endless portions of their favorite pasta until roughly the end of November. While never-ending pasta sadly won't be around forever, Olive Garden is making certain that customers get the most value for their money when partaking in the feast.
What to expect when ordering never-ending pasta bowls
If you're lucky enough to live near a location that is participating in the never-ending pasta promotion, you'll have lots of delicious options to choose from. First, you can select an Olive Garden pasta from four tasty varieties, including angel hair, fettuccine, rigatoni, and spaghetti. Once you decide on the pasta, you'll be asked to specify which sauce option you prefer. Choices include creamy mushroom, alfredo, five-cheese marinara, meat sauce, and regular marinara.
If that's not enough to whet your appetite, Olive Garden also offers toppings to accompany its never-ending pasta. Keep in mind that toppings will cost you extra (the standard never-ending pasta bowl is priced at $13.99 and comes with breadsticks, as well as soup or salad), but the add-on is more than worth it when you consider your tasty choices. Toppings include Italian sausage, chicken fritta (i.e., oil-fried chicken breasts slathered in breadcrumbs), or meatballs.
What appetizers go best with never-ending pasta?
While never-ending pasta portions are rather filling, no trip to Olive Garden would be complete without sampling one of the Italian chain's tasty appetizers. The restaurant features lots of crunchy fried goodies, which perfectly offset the soft, toothsome textures of the pasta dishes. For example, the toasted ravioli is fried to perfection and served alongside tangy marinara sauce for dipping. The restaurant also offers lasagna fritta, which features a parmesan-infused breading as well as meat sauce.
If you're in the mood for seafood, fried calamari are a great appetizer option. Along with marinara, the calamari also comes with a special ranch dipping sauce that offers a bit of a spicy kick. Diners are also invited to sample the shrimp fritto miso, which includes a selection of fried and breaded shrimp, peppers, and onions. Like the calamari, this option is accompanied by spicy ranch and marinara sauce. With such an amazing selection available, Olive Garden's never-ending pasta special is sure to be a huge hit at the restaurant while it lasts.