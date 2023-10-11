Are Olive Garden's Never-Ending Pasta Bowls Available At All Locations?

Olive Garden is the place to be if you can't get enough of Italian-inspired fare in a homey, casual environment. Along with the restaurant's endless breadsticks and salad, the chain also invites diners to get their fill of food with its never-ending pasta bowls. However, not all guests may be privy to this awesome deal according to the Olive Garden website. It's not guaranteed that all locations will be participating in the special, so it's best to contact your local Olive Garden before stopping by.

Additionally, never-ending pasta is only available for a "limited time," per the website. As for how long the special will last, the deal kicked off on September 25 and is expected to be available for two months after that date. That means diners will be able to enjoy endless portions of their favorite pasta until roughly the end of November. While never-ending pasta sadly won't be around forever, Olive Garden is making certain that customers get the most value for their money when partaking in the feast.