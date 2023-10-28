How To Clean A Wooden Meat Mallet And Keep It Free From Bacteria

Modern kitchens are full of wondrous gadgets that would make our ancestors weep, marvels of technology that exist to perform cooking feats of which we otherwise could not dream. Also, they often include a big wooden mallet that you use to smash honks of meat. Sometimes, the oldest technology is still the best technology.

Meat mallets have one purpose: Flattening and tenderizing meat. And though they come in both wooden and metal varieties, wooden ones are the older form of the device and still work perfectly well. But while you can often just put some metal ones in the dishwasher, you can't do the same with wooden mallets, so how do you clean the things? The process isn't all that onerous, but it does require some care and a little bit of elbow grease. In particular, with anything beyond a basic rinse, you're going to be relying on the home kitchen's best cleaning friend: baking soda.