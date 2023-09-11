How To Clean Grubby Oven Knobs And Make Them Shine

Cleaning your kitchen is important, and there are parts of it you really shouldn't forget about, both for aesthetic reasons (a clean kitchen looks nicer) and for health reasons (a dirty kitchen is way more likely to pose health risks). You need to degrease your surfaces, wash your sinks, and thoroughly clean your dishwashers (especially the doors) — all of these are important for your health and safety.

But, there's another aspect to kitchen cleaning you need to remember to do, and it's such a simple one you might be totally forgetting about it: the knobs on your appliances, and particularly on your oven. They're a part of your kitchen that hides in plain it's easy to overlook them. But they also most definitely need to be cleaned. As far as how to clean them, the answer comes down to one of the most classic and readily-available cleaning substances: vinegar.