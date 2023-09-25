Aldi's Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam Has Officially Arrived

Aldi is a great place to do your grocery shopping if you love getting reasonable prices and enjoy spotting new seasonal items on the shelves –- and this autumn, the grocery store has been going all out with plenty of fun fall-themed products to get fans talking. Aldi recently released a line of autumn-themed boozy finds and fan-favorite fall pretzels. And now, according to an Aldi fan account on Instagram, a new product perfect for topping a glass of cold coffee (or even an iced latte) has been spotted –- Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam.

Selling for $4.49 a bottle and labeled as "coffee's new best friend," this fall-flavored cream is set to hit the shelves on Wednesday, September 27, across the country but has been released early in a few locations. Aldi already has two other cold foam flavors in stores, including mocha and vanilla –which some fans believe is the missing ingredient needed to make a clone of Starbucks's vanilla cream cold brew.