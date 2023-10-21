The Ultimate Ranking Of Steakhouse Chain T-Bones

The United States is home to many steakhouse chains. These span from enormous businesses that boast over $3 billion in annual sales, to small, family-owned chains that are the favorite haunts of the local community. While the size of these chains may differ, all steakhouses serve a range of steaks, including the notorious T-bone.

A T-bone steak includes two cuts, the filet and strip, divided by a T-shaped piece of bone. Porterhouses are simply T-bones that are at least 1.25 inches thick. While both the filet and strip are tender cuts, they have different flavors and characteristics. When cooked well, the filet remains delicate while the strip demonstrates a strong, beefy flavor. If adequately marbled, both should melt in the mouth.

A perfectly cooked T-bone gives diners the best of both worlds. However, achieving a flawless cook on both filet and strip is extremely difficult. A task that's only complicated by the bone that insulates a large proportion of the meat. For this reason, many people prefer to leave T-bone cooking to the professionals, but the quality of T-bones served by steakhouse chains in the U.S. varies widely.