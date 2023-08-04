Outback Steakhouse Is Investing In New Tech To Improve Its Food And Dining Experience

Outback Steakhouse has implemented new tableside technology in all 691 of its U.S.-based restaurants and continues to install new "advanced" grills and ovens in its kitchens this quarter. The purpose? According to Bloomin' Brands CEO Dave Deno on the second-quarter earnings call on August 1, "improved product quality and overall meal pacing." And profit growth, of course.

Though tablets can be a touchy subject for some diners, Outback isn't leaving servers out of the equation. Instead, serves have replaced their pen and pads with handheld tablet units. This means that instead of scribbling on a ticket at the table — or as so many of our favorite servers so expertly do, somehow remember a whole complicated order — and then walk over to input it into the system that talks to the kitchen, they instantly send the whole orderto the kitchen, tableside. Having the server do this instead of asking customers to put their orders in on tabletop tablets themselves means diners are still able to ask questions and don't have to learn how to navigate the system themselves. It also leads to fewer forgotten orders, customizations, and order accidents, while still creating a face-to-face service scenario for diners.

And it seems to be working. In the annual ACSI Restaurant Study of customer satisfaction, Outback Steakhouse moved from its 2022 ranking of sixth place up to first place in 2023. According to Deno, customers have noted an improvement in the steakhouse's service.