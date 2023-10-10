If You're On A Budget, Don't Knock Canned Seafood For Your Charcuterie Board

Plenty of people react with instinctive negativity at the very thought of something like canned clams or canned salmon, but the truth is canned seafood is a common part of American life. Canned tuna has become so ubiquitous that when you mention canned fish, people don't even think about it, despite the fact that it is, by definition, a can of fish. Although certainly more divisive than canned tuna, anchovies and sardines are also things we're used to seeing in cans. But in general, seafood takes to the canning process better than certain other foods, tending to hold onto both its flavor and texture. It also very obviously lasts much longer (that's the whole point of canning), so why not save yourself some money with it?

Sure, canned seafood doesn't look great just sitting there in the can (nothing does), but that doesn't mean it tastes bad. If you're making a salmon dip using canned or fresh salmon, most people aren't going to notice the difference, nor should they. Something like sardines can also be served on crackers and still look lovely. In most cases, you're not getting increased quality from using fresh seafood in such situations, so why pay a premium just for a placebo effect?