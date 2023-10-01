It's Time To Spice Up Basic Grilled Cheese With A Chile Corn Concoction

Grilled cheese sandwiches are a classic snack option for several good reasons. They are gooey, crunchy, portable, and easy for folks of all ages to assemble. There are many ways to reach your ultimate grilled cheese, but the principles remain the same: Line a slice of bread with meltable cheese (grated or sliced), cook until toasty, then add another piece of bread on top and flip, cooking until the second slice of bread gets equally toasty. When adding fillings, it is either placed on top of the cheese or mixed in with it, depending on the eating experience you would like to have.

In the case of adding esquites to grilled cheese, the latter method is preferable so the grated cheese can melt and hold the corn kernels together. Play with the other ingredients to your liking, especially the chiles, to get to the preferred heat level. Tajin, paprika, or a chili powder blend adds a subtle kick, while Calabrian chiles add more heat. Do not add too much mayonnaise to the filling, or it will be too mushy of an eating experience. That said, whatever filling or cheese you use, remember to consider spreading mayonnaise on the outside of your sandwich instead of butter, as it will brown into a deliciously tangy crust.