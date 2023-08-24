What Are Crash Hot Potatoes And How Do You Make Them?

Just as chips are the U.K. version of fries, crash hot potatoes are the Australian version of smashed potatoes — that is, small potatoes that are cooked, crushed with the back of a frying pan or another blunt object, and roasted in the oven at high heat until they grow crispy. There are a few subtle components that differentiate crash hot potatoes different from American smashed potatoes, though. Rather than parboiling the potatoes as you would for an American smashed, the Australian version calls for boiling them until soft and tender, which yields an end result that's creamy on the inside and supremely crispy on the outside.

In an article for the Sydney Morning Herald, Australian food writer Jill Dupleix (who earned a shout-out from Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond) bills the dish as "the very best of home cooking." It's actually Dupleix created the recipe in the 1990s, and its since become a classic in Australia and beyond. Here's how to make them.