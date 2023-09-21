How To Use Up Those Leftover Frozen Hamburger Patties

Each year, when the days start to get chillier, outdoor cooking sounds less appealing. What, then, of the many meat products you purchased for grilling season? Specifically, that bag of frozen hamburger patties that are now taking up valuable real estate in your freezer? How will you use them up to make space for all the comfort foods you will be making ahead for cozy weeknight meals?

Sure, you could still make burgers indoors, along with other summer favorites. However, let us expand the imagination a little. It may seem obvious when spelled out, but hamburger patties are essentially minced meat (or plant-based ingredients) that have been formed into patties. And what someone has formed, someone can take apart — to use for non-burger purposes.

When you think of hamburger patties as minced meat, the possibilities multiply. Here are some quick ideas for using leftover frozen hamburger patties that go beyond the burger: tossed in different kinds of pasta, burrito bowls, sloppy joes, a variety of stir fries, and so much more. If you decide to reform them into different shapes, you can even make meatballs and kebabs.