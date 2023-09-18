Why You Should Consider Treating Your Meat As A Condiment

Whether from land, sky, or sea, many of us love to eat meat. According to Visual Capitalist, the total meat consumption in the United States is over 330 pounds (151.4kg) per capita per year, making it the fifth highest in the world. However, the population of the U.S. is over three and a half times the size of the other countries in the top 10, combined. In short, Americans eat a lot of meat.

There are significant reasons to eat meat: It provides essential nutrients unavailable in plants and can vitally support sustainable agriculture when done conscientiously. Plus, to many people, it simply tastes good, providing flavor and texture that humans are genetically wired to enjoy.

That said, there are also significant reasons to eat less meat. Other than documented environmental concerns, satiating our appetites with a lot of meat displaces adequate amounts of vegetables and grains from our meals. Eating a lot of meat is also expensive, costing up to $900 more in groceries per year than those consuming a plant-based diet.

So how do we balance dietary concerns, gustatory pleasures, environmental issues, and household budgets? The solution may be as simple as eating less meat overall. But then, how do we do that without feeling like we're depriving ourselves? Consider treating meat as a condiment; use it for flavor but not as the main star of the meal.