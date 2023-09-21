The Olive Garden Hack You Need For A Way Cheaper Lunch

When you're looking for an inexpensive lunch option, Olive Garden has quite a few filling options on its lunch specials menu. If the soup, salad, and those warm, garlic buttery breadsticks are what you crave when dining at the restaurant, you can order unlimited quantities of all three for $9 during your lunchtime visit.

However, there may be a way to order that exact meal for even less. One Reddit user noted that a smaller side order of soup also comes with the salad and breadsticks, but the whole meal will only cost you $5.49 — a few dollars less than the lunch special option.

Of course, prices could fluctuate depending on the location, and this pricing is only for dine-in customers. But if you're only planning on having a bowl or two of soup along with your sides, it may be worth it to opt for the slightly cheaper option.