Hold Your Casserole Together With Good Ol' Mayonnaise

How can you incorporate mayo into a casserole? It's simple: Mix it with the other ingredients during the layering process. But what if you want to go the extra mile? People talk about making casseroles from scratch, but if you're really going to say that, shouldn't your mayo be from scratch, too?

Mayo is an emulsion, meaning you're taking two things that don't normally like to go together and forcing them to mix. In the case of mayo, those two things are oil and an acid, either vinegar or lemon juice, while egg yolks act as the binding agent for the two. Basically, you want to take egg yolks, whisk them with the acid, then add oil to the mixture very slowly while continuing to whisk rapidly. You can season it to taste once you've gotten the consistency right.

Eggs themselves are the reason why mayo is so good for achieving its binding purpose in casseroles — but the end result of emulsifying this mixture into mayo is something that tastes far better than just eggs. And if you made your mayo from scratch, it'll be even better — as a bonus, you can feel proud of what you've accomplished in the kitchen.