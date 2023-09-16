Why Lemon Juice Is The Essential First Step In Making Homemade Mayo

So why is it so tricky to make a perfect mayo, and how does lemon juice play such an important role? Emulsification is the answer to both these questions. Different substances won't always blend nicely, and oil is especially tricky to combine smoothly, especially when the other substance has a higher water content. (You know the saying about oil and water.) What the combination needs is an emulsifier — something that's both fat-soluble and water-soluble to bridge the gap between the oil and, in this case, the eggs.

Lecithin is one of the most common natural emulsifiers, and egg yolks contain a large amount of it. The yolks themselves are made of both fat and water, making them an example of oil-water emulsion to begin with. Combining them with outside sources of oil is trickier, though. This is where the lemon comes in: it helps prep the egg yolks so that the lecithin is ready to do its magic, which helps the mixture emulsify when you mix in the oil. It's not just lemon, though: any acid can play this role, including different varieties of vinegar, or even lime juice. It all comes down to flavor preference.

Emusifications can be unstable and fragile, and it doesn't take much for them to break (or separate into the two component substances) again, so every little bit of help to keep the mixture combined will lead to a better, more delicious outcome.