The Plastic Wrap Hack To Give Chocolate A Shiny Finish

Bakers who venture into chocolate-making territory are truly brave (or have learned a thing or two about this popular treat). Chocolate is a fickle beast that can only be tamed with practice. To give poured chocolate a silky smooth finish, try this simple hack: Pour hot chocolate onto plastic wrap instead of acetate (the thick plastic sheets used by bakers) and let it cool for a glossy look.

Wrinkling the plastic after you pour is another excellent trick for achieving a natural, wood-bark look. And there are a lot more tricks like that one that you can use to create several designs.

If you want your chocolate to remain flat, tape down the sides of a piece of plastic wrap before pouring and letting it cool. As long as the chocolate doesn't set, shaping the plastic wrap into any design is possible (though it's much simpler with a chocolate mold).