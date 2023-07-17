The Only Ingredient You Need To Thin Out Melted Chocolate

Transforming your favorite chocolate — dark chocolate chips, semi-sweet chunks, or ready-to-melt baking disks — to a pour-able viscosity is best done in a glass bowl or double-boiler over indirect heat via steam, or in the microwave by heating and stirring at 30-second intervals.

Some bakers like to add in a neutral oil like canola or refined coconut as they melt their chocolate, though chocolate can be melted without first adding oil to the mix. Once melted, if you find your chocolate is too thick, simply whisk in an oil that has minimal taste in ½ teaspoon increments, until your chocolate reaches the desired consistency and becomes shiny and smooth.

While most vegetable oils you have in the pantry will work well, adding in grated or melted cocoa butter (the fat source extracted from cocoa nibs) is a great way to accentuate your melted chocolate's taste and melt-in-your-mouth nature. In that same vein, if you opt for vegetable oil, be careful not to add in too much, as it can create a waxy mouthfeel. Avoid adding in butter or reduced-fat milk to thin out your chocolate, since those ingredients contain water, which could separate the solids in your chocolate.

Once you've added in oil to thin out your chocolate, you can simply whisk until incorporated, or put the mix in the microwave to introduce some heat to help it combine. Either way, be gentle and careful not to over-mix or overheat.