Rub Your Grill Grates Down With Leftover Meat Fat And Thank Us Later

Grilling is one of the greatest simple cooking pleasures you can have; it smells great, the end result tastes great, and you feel surprisingly accomplished for having successfully cooked outdoors (especially if in doing so you had to successfully do battle with a charcoal grill). But one consistent issue with grilling is that things can sometimes get stuck to the grill — even if you've been careful to keep it clean — and become a huge hassle.

So how do you deal with this problem? You can spray the grill down with cooking spray, or oil it by hand (for the love of your own safety, please do this before you heat it up), but there's another method that works even better: Use leftover meat fat like bacon grease or beef lard to coat the grill before you get started. Not only will it solve the sticking problem, but it will also boost the flavor something fierce.