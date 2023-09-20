The Soup Can Hack That Instantly Turns Any Cake Pan Into A Bundt Pan

Scrolling baking recipes creates sweet dreams, but lacking a plethora of baking accessories can put those confectionery fantasies on hold. If you're dreaming of a Bundt cake but don't have the right pan, you can still bake that cake, because any round cake pan can be transformed into a Bundt pan with this easy hack.

Simply use a regular round cake pan and place a soup can in the center to create the hole that's the signature of a Bundt cake. It's best to consider the overall size of the pan compared to the size of the can. The idea is meant to mimic a cake, not create an oversized doughnut, so a small soup can work best. In addition, a can with smooth sides may be preferable. And, the can should be clean — after all, no one wants inedible ingredients in a cake.

Most important with this hack is that the soup can cannot be full of soup. The idea is to repurpose an empty can to create a vacant space in the middle of the cake and not cook another food during the baking process. While "mind the gap" gets pedestrians to take notice, this soup can hack opens bakers' eyes to clever solutions in the pantry.