Brine-Boiling Meat Is The Easy Step To Speed Up Grill Times

Grilling is one of the great American pastimes, and no matter the season, it's always a great time to get out there and get your BBQ on (just make sure you keep your grill clean). But while grilling may result in great eating experiences, sometimes it can be exhausting because it takes so long. Getting the grill going is enough of a nightmare if you're dealing with charcoal (although there's a neat trick for keeping the grill lit). If you're cooking something like ribs or chicken legs, you'll be waiting for them to be ready for a while — and you have to watch them the whole time to ensure nothing goes wrong.

Fortunately, though, there's a method to speed up the process: brine-boiling. If you brine-boil your meat before you grill it, it'll massively speed up the grill time and boost the flavor of your BBQ to boot. It can quite literally save hours of your life, and the best part is it only makes your food taste better in the process.