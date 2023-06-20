The World's 50 Best Just Declared The Top Restaurant Of 2023

Restaurateurs from around the globe gathered in Valencia, Spain on Tuesday as The World's 50 Best unveiled its list of the planet's top restaurants for 2023. The ceremony, broadcast live on YouTube, saw Central in Lima, Peru take home first-place honors.

Overseen by married chefs Pia León and Virgilio Martínez, Central has made history by becoming the first restaurant not located in the U.S. or Europe to win this highest honor since the list was launched in 2002. León also became the first female chef to earn a number-one spot in this particular ranking, and she scored double honors by having her second restaurant, Kjolle, placed at number 28.

Central's position was boosted in part by a recent rule change implemented by The World's50 Best in an effort to highlight new restaurants each year. Since 2019, establishments that have previously been named the top restaurant are ineligible for future lists. That means that 2022's winner – Geranium, in Copenhagen — does not appear on the 2023 rankings.

This year's top five were rounded out by second-place Disfrutar, in Barcelona; Diverxo, in Madrid; Asador Etxebarri, in Atxondo, Spain; and Alchemist, in Copenhagen. Only two U.S. restaurants were listed, both in New York, with Korean eatery Atomix taking the number eight spot and renowned seafood haven Le Bernardin coming in at number 44.