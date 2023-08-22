You Need To Try Adding Blue Cheese To Your Next Batch Of Guacamole
From being served with chips to a topping on a burger, guacamole has become a favorite dish. While the term guacamole can be traced back to a reference to "avocado sauce," today's recipes are more than just mashed avocado. Often, it's the other ingredients that make that first bite even more memorable. Daily Meal caught up with chef Roberto Santibañez to absorb his extensive culinary knowledge and learn a few tricks on how to upgrade the classic guacamole recipe. And for Santibañez, blue cheese is the secret ingredient that changes guacamole's traditional flavor profile. "Blue cheese and avocado make a truly delicious union that really isn't as odd as it sounds," Santibañez says.
The blue cheese's sharp, salty taste contrasts the creamy, unctuous avocado. In addition, it can bring out the slight sweetness of the avocado. Because blue cheese has a salty flavor, cutting back on additional salt could ensure a balanced bite. After one bite, doubters will happily go back for more.
Throughout his culinary career, Santibañez has showcased his knowledge and passion for Mexican cuisine, which has been captured in his award-winning cookbooks, including "Truly Mexican: Essential Recipes and Techniques for Authentic Mexican Cooking." Currently, he is the chef and owner of Fonda restaurants in Manhattan and Brooklyn and the culinary director of Mi Vida and The Grill in Washington, D.C.
Chef Santibañez recommends these blue cheese varieties for guacamole
Although it might not be the traditional guacamole recipe, chef Roberto Santibañez recommends folding blue cheese into that mashed avocado. While some people might prefer a Gorgonzola over a Stilton, it's more than just picking your favorite blue cheese from a cheese plate. "I like to use the best I can find, like Roquefort, Cabrales, or Danish Blue Cheese. But already-crumbled blue cheese that can be found in a good grocery store works just as well," Santibañez says. While using quality ingredients is always a chef staple, personal flavor preference should influence the choice.
While Roquefort might be one of the first varieties, its pungent aroma and flavor might be too intense for some people. The more mild cow's milk Spanish Cabrales might be a better entry point into this particular avocado pairing. Or, it can be as simple as using the crumbles that are part of a simple wedge salad.
Changing the blue cheese brings a different guacamole to the table every time. One combination might be great as a burger topping, but another is better with chips. The trial and error process of recipe creation is part of the flavor journey.
Don't forget about guacamole's textural component
While food photographers might avoid monotone colors, the visual isn't the only component to a satisfying dish. A contrast in textures makes for an enjoyable bite, too. Even though guacamole might get a crunch from a chip, adding another textural component makes for an elevated recipe.
"I also include almonds for an added crunch that ties the dish together," says chef Roberto Santibañez. While almonds and the blue cheese aren't the most common guacamole additions, the crispness in between mashed avocado and crumbly blue cheese feels like a little treasured discovery. From adding to the eating enjoyment to activating a satiation point, there are many reasons why that textural component is important in a dish.
Although Chef Santibañez recommends almonds, other ingredients can be swapped if nuts aren't an option. While some people might shy away from the traditional Mexican Chapulines, a few pepitas might be more approachable. Even a handful of corn, bacon pieces, or just roughly chopped pieces of peppers can level up that guacamole recipe in the most engaging way.