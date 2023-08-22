You Need To Try Adding Blue Cheese To Your Next Batch Of Guacamole

From being served with chips to a topping on a burger, guacamole has become a favorite dish. While the term guacamole can be traced back to a reference to "avocado sauce," today's recipes are more than just mashed avocado. Often, it's the other ingredients that make that first bite even more memorable. Daily Meal caught up with chef Roberto Santibañez to absorb his extensive culinary knowledge and learn a few tricks on how to upgrade the classic guacamole recipe. And for Santibañez, blue cheese is the secret ingredient that changes guacamole's traditional flavor profile. "Blue cheese and avocado make a truly delicious union that really isn't as odd as it sounds," Santibañez says.

The blue cheese's sharp, salty taste contrasts the creamy, unctuous avocado. In addition, it can bring out the slight sweetness of the avocado. Because blue cheese has a salty flavor, cutting back on additional salt could ensure a balanced bite. After one bite, doubters will happily go back for more.

Throughout his culinary career, Santibañez has showcased his knowledge and passion for Mexican cuisine, which has been captured in his award-winning cookbooks, including "Truly Mexican: Essential Recipes and Techniques for Authentic Mexican Cooking." Currently, he is the chef and owner of Fonda restaurants in Manhattan and Brooklyn and the culinary director of Mi Vida and The Grill in Washington, D.C.