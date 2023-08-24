A Man Is Suing Olive Garden Over Allegations Of A Rat Foot In His Soup

While the "Seinfeld" Soup Nazi might have retorted "no soup for you," one Olive Garden guest may have preferred to not place that soup order. According to a recently filed Michigan Civil Court case, Thomas Howie sued Olive Garden regarding his dining experience. The plaintiff alleges that he found a rat foot inside his minestrone soup, and he unexpectedly consumed that soup with the foreign object. The claim asserts that Olive Garden failed "to maintain premises free of vermin and the negligent preparation and service of food." Currently, the plaintiff is seeking $25,000 compensation for physical injury, mental anguish, and emotional distress.

Although the civil case was just filed, Olive Garden, through a Darden spokesperson, refuted the claims to Today.com. In a statement, the restaurant brand said that "We have no reason to believe there is any validity to this claim." It rebuts the plaintiff's claims by providing a Food Service Establishment Inspection Report as well as questioning the uncooked nature and size of the alleged foreign object. At the time of filing, the plaintiff refused to provide the offensive ingredient to Olive Garden for examination.

While the negligence lawsuit is pending in Michigan District Court, it appears that both parties had previously sought to settle this dispute. The plaintiff's attorney, Daniel Gwinn, told The Detroit News that the defendant refused to address the seriousness of the matter and his client has ongoing mental anguish from the offending dining experience. The case awaits a jury trial date.