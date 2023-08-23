The Only Day Of The Week You Can Get Cracker Barrel's Broccoli Cheddar Chicken

While this cheesy offering is only available one day a week, most fans don't seem to mind. For many people, the wait for the broccoli cheddar chicken is more than worth it. One fan shared their exact thoughts on the dish on TripAdvisor and said that they highly recommend it. Per their review, the broccoli cheddar chicken quickly became their favorite meal at Cracker Barrel after they first gave it a try. Another reviewer agreed, saying that the dish is "to die for" and comes with a heaping serving of cheese and broccoli.

Fans on Twitter shared a similar sentiment to others with many dubbing Wednesday their new favorite day at Cracker Barrel. Another user agreed and admitted to having late-night cravings for the lunch special. That said, a commenter did express disappointment at the limited time offering of the meal, and they weren't the only one. Other Twitter fans shared the same sentiment, but we can understand why. Some fans of the dish have even tried crafting recipes of their own for all the days of the week its not available.

Clearly the broccoli cheddar chicken is a popular Cracker Barrel dish. As previously mentioned, most lunch specials at Cracker Barrel also come with a basket of muffins or biscuits plus a country side. Here are some popular side items that this favored chicken dish can pair with.