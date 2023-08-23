The Only Day Of The Week You Can Get Cracker Barrel's Broccoli Cheddar Chicken
While Cracker Barrel boasts an extensive menu with plenty of country fixings, sometimes you're just in a mood for that one specific meal. For fans of cheesy, comforting dishes, the broccoli cheddar chicken might be a Cracker Barrel pick for you. This dish features a crispy, oven-baked chicken topped with a warm helping of broccoli cheddar casserole. If this sounds up your alley, we hear you. But be careful about when you go in to order it because this special dish is only available one day of the week.
The broccoli cheddar chicken is one of Cracker Barrel's lunch specials, and it's a meal exclusive to customers that come in on Wednesdays only. The special includes the aforementioned main entree with your pick of country side and a choice of corn muffins or buttermilk biscuits. Bonus: it's even one of the more affordable options on the menu. While diners might be limited to visiting the chain on one particular day for this meal, they don't mind with the low prices of the lunch specials. Let's dig into what fans have to say about it.
Fans react to the broccoli cheddar chicken
While this cheesy offering is only available one day a week, most fans don't seem to mind. For many people, the wait for the broccoli cheddar chicken is more than worth it. One fan shared their exact thoughts on the dish on TripAdvisor and said that they highly recommend it. Per their review, the broccoli cheddar chicken quickly became their favorite meal at Cracker Barrel after they first gave it a try. Another reviewer agreed, saying that the dish is "to die for" and comes with a heaping serving of cheese and broccoli.
Fans on Twitter shared a similar sentiment to others with many dubbing Wednesday their new favorite day at Cracker Barrel. Another user agreed and admitted to having late-night cravings for the lunch special. That said, a commenter did express disappointment at the limited time offering of the meal, and they weren't the only one. Other Twitter fans shared the same sentiment, but we can understand why. Some fans of the dish have even tried crafting recipes of their own for all the days of the week its not available.
Clearly the broccoli cheddar chicken is a popular Cracker Barrel dish. As previously mentioned, most lunch specials at Cracker Barrel also come with a basket of muffins or biscuits plus a country side. Here are some popular side items that this favored chicken dish can pair with.
Some Cracker Barrel country sides to pair
The broccoli cheddar chicken lunch entree comes with the option of one country side. Here are a few side ideas that might go well with the dish.
To start you can take your pick from healthy options like Cracker Barrel's turnip greens. This is a good option because Cracker Barrel makes its greens the traditional way–with ham. This means the side comes packed with extra flavor. The chain's mashed potatoes are another great option as they're made to order throughout the day. This way you know they're fresh. Another classic choice to consider is Cracker Barrel's mac n' cheese. Cracker Barrel uses a special cheese sauce that is similar to Velveeta that makes this side extra gooey. If you're a fan of those satisfying textures, the mac n' cheese might be for you. Lastly, Cracker Barrel's loaded hashbrown casserole tots are a side item exclusive to this country chain. Warm bite-sized taters topped with sweet Colby cheese and bacon pieces– the side speaks for itself.
The exact lunch hours of each Cracker Barrel location vary, so check the chain's website for specific times at a location near you.