Every Seafood Dish At Olive Garden, Ranked

Coming in at number seven is the Shrimp Fritto Misto. This deep-fried dish may be a popular choice, but overall ranks low on our list of favorites. The Shrimp Fritto Misto serves up over a half pound of shrimp that has been breaded and fried. A few deep-fried onions and peppers have also been tossed in. The dish is hearty and served with two dipping sauces, a tangy marinara sauce seasoned with fresh basil, and a spicy ranch, but you'll be missing the fresh seafood taste under all that breading.

Despite this tasty description, the Shrimp Fritto Misto is simply not an exceptional seafood option. While it is true that the dish is relatively affordable compared to other shrimp dishes at around $13 in some locations, and it will likely leave you feeling full, there are better options that showcase the actual seafood element. The seasoned shrimp will be hard to taste under all the crunchy breading that covers the protein and minimal vegetables in this dish. The extra crunch results in a dish that feels more like a fried snack than a fulfilling meal or appetizer.

You'll be craving a spring fresh salad after the overload of carbohydrates in this dish, and you might want to order another glass of water as well, thanks to the sodium content. This single dish contains 5,010 milligrams of sodium, which is far beyond the daily recommended intake of 2,300 milligrams, which doesn't include all of the breadsticks and side dishes you're bound to order.