Every Seafood Dish At Olive Garden, Ranked
Ever since 1982 in the United States, foodies, families, and more have revered Olive Garden as a popular, consistent Italian-American restaurant chain that severs up hearty meals and scrumptious appetizers. The restaurant has over 850 locations, making it accessible to most, and the casual dining experience is great for those looking for a delicious but low-key meal that the whole family will enjoy. The menu was inspired by traditional Italian recipes, which means there's a steady supply of pasta dishes, delectable entrées, and soups. While diners often rave about the endless breadsticks and salads, or the extra cheesy pasta dishes, Olive Garden also has a selection of seafood dishes that have made a splash among frequent diners.
In 2014, the owners of Olive Garden, Darden Restaurants, Inc. made a grand gesture to improve the declining interest in the Italian go-to for many families. The company broke away from another popular chain, Red Lobster, and revamped Olive Garden's menu. One major change was to include a wider variety of seafood dishes. Locations all over added a Piastra flat-top grill to better prepare these new selections. Ever since these changes were made, seafood lovers could choose from several different seafood dishes to enjoy alongside breadsticks and Zuppa Toscana soup. From shrimp and scallops to squid and salmon, which dishes are the best? Considering the taste, price, and nutritional value of its appetizers and entrées, here's every seafood dish available at Olive Garden ranked.
7. Shrimp Fritto Misto
Coming in at number seven is the Shrimp Fritto Misto. This deep-fried dish may be a popular choice, but overall ranks low on our list of favorites. The Shrimp Fritto Misto serves up over a half pound of shrimp that has been breaded and fried. A few deep-fried onions and peppers have also been tossed in. The dish is hearty and served with two dipping sauces, a tangy marinara sauce seasoned with fresh basil, and a spicy ranch, but you'll be missing the fresh seafood taste under all that breading.
Despite this tasty description, the Shrimp Fritto Misto is simply not an exceptional seafood option. While it is true that the dish is relatively affordable compared to other shrimp dishes at around $13 in some locations, and it will likely leave you feeling full, there are better options that showcase the actual seafood element. The seasoned shrimp will be hard to taste under all the crunchy breading that covers the protein and minimal vegetables in this dish. The extra crunch results in a dish that feels more like a fried snack than a fulfilling meal or appetizer.
You'll be craving a spring fresh salad after the overload of carbohydrates in this dish, and you might want to order another glass of water as well, thanks to the sodium content. This single dish contains 5,010 milligrams of sodium, which is far beyond the daily recommended intake of 2,300 milligrams, which doesn't include all of the breadsticks and side dishes you're bound to order.
6. Shrimp Alfredo
Coming in a little higher than the deep-fried dish, Shrimp Alfredo is undoubtedly a favorite among. However, despite its creamy and indulgent taste, it is not exactly the healthiest option on the Olive Garden menu. It may satisfy your craving for something from the sea, but it also packs quite a punch when it comes to carbs and sodium.
Olive Garden's Alfredo sauce is certainly decadent, with a creamy taste that's made with Parmesan and Romano cheeses, garlic, and cream. While heavy, this satisfying fettuccine pasta is cooked to perfection, with a few succulent shrimp sautéed in garlic butter and then tossed in sauce. Another layer of cheese is also added, and a dash of parsley is used to garnish.
While the shrimp in this dish aren't fried or breaded but sautéed, the sauce is the real culprit of the high salt content. A single serving of this dish contains a whopping 1,620 milligrams of sodium. This means that a significant portion of your recommended daily intake will be used up in just one meal. Furthermore, the pasta used in the dish is high in carbohydrates, which can cause blood sugar levels to spike, according to American Heart Association. This makes it a less-than-ideal option for anyone who is keeping their carb intake low or looking for a light meal with lots of nutritional value.
5. Calamari
Alongside more traditional options, such as spinach artichoke dip and fried mozzarella sticks, a crispy bite of calamari is a delicious way to add some excitement to your Italian dinner. The affordable appetizer allows you to branch out and test the seafood waters without getting into overwhelming flavors or ingredients. With crunchy breading and the right dipping sauce, this one should definitely be on your list.
Calamari from Olive Garden is seafood for beginners. With that being said, if you're craving a fresh taste of the sea, this might not be the top option on the menu, although the balance between the squid and breading should be noted. The restaurant does an excellent job of providing a consistent appetizer that has a well-seasoned crunch and tender squid to enjoy. Served with a zesty marinara dipping sauce, the calamari is a satisfying, bite-sized way to begin your meal.
At just over $12, the dish is reasonably priced, which means you don't have to break the bank to enjoy a hint of the sea. Another reason that calamari ranks a little higher on our list is that it's a great source of protein and has other health benefits as well. According to LiveStrong, 3½ ounces of calamari can contain 16 grams of protein, which is great for fighting those pesky cravings and helping maintain diet goals. Calamari can also be a fresh and exciting way to incorporate calcium and vitamin A into your diet.
4. Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara
Among the other seafood options on the menu, the Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara stands out for multiple reasons. The dish is a harmonious blend of perfectly-cooked shrimp and tender chicken, accompanied by smoked bacon and roasted red peppers that add a delectable depth of flavor to the dish. The creamy carbonara sauce that the dish is served with enhances the overall taste of the other ingredients and lands it a place high on this list of favorites.
Its carefully chosen flavor details and impeccable pairing of ingredients are worth noting, but the dish is also hearty and an excellent source of protein. Although, like many of the dishes at Olive Garden, the sodium content is high with approximately 2,050 milligrams, the meal is perfect for a cheat day or on special occasions when you want to treat yourself. The combination of carbs in the pasta and the impressive 64 grams of protein found in this hearty meal will fill you up and leave you feeling satisfied and ready to take on your next big thing.
Our bodies aren't capable of storing protein the way it stores fats and sugars, which means we need to consume some daily to stay healthy. According to the Mayo Clinic, the average person needs anywhere from 50-175 grams of protein per day. This means a serving of the Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara alone can meet your daily needs. Skip the funny-tasting protein bars and try out this dish for either lunch or dinner. The large serving size is worth the $20, and you'll likely have leftovers to enjoy the next day.
3. Seafood Alfredo
The Seafood Alfredo dish is the only option on the Olive Garden menu that offers more than one type of seafood, which is why it's a favorite among diners and Italian enthusiasts. While some of the other dishes have some exciting ingredients, none of them boast the delicious combination of buttery sautéed shrimp and tender, juicy scallops. These flavors all come together in a truly delectable sauce that is rich and creamy. Infused with Parmesan cheese, garlic, and cream, this sauce perfectly complements the seafood, creating a burst of flavors that will leave your taste buds dancing with joy. Although the dish doesn't come with vegetables, diners can request to add broccoli and mushrooms for a well-rounded meal that will quickly become a new favorite.
Another reason why the Seafood Alfredo is a standout dish is the generous portion size for a reasonable price. The dish comes in a large bowl, filled to the brim with linguine and shrimp, with an option to add more shrimp for only about $4 extra, and hearty, filling linguine pasta. Garnished with parsley and extra cheese, this dish is the ultimate bowl of comfort food, great on a cold day or at the end of a long week. As an added bonus, this option doesn't have as much sodium as some of the other dishes. 1,690 milligrams of sodium still accounts for a significant portion of your daily intake, but it leaves room for a few extra breadsticks and some dessert.
2. Shrimp Scampi
Coming in at a close second for the very best seafood dish on the menu is the Shrimp Scampi, a classic Italian dish that deserves plenty of recognition. Just about everyone loves a robust heaping pile of pasta from time to time, and there's no shortage of those at Olive Garden. However, the Shrimp Scampi option ranks extra high on our list of favorites for a few reasons. This pasta dish is still filling and satisfying, but it's also a delicious option that's a bit lighter with grilled shrimp that isn't loaded down with breading and angel hair pasta rather than linguine.
But it's not just the shrimp that make this dish so memorable. The asparagus and tomatoes provide a delightful crunch and pop of flavor that perfectly complements the shrimp. And with a well-balanced mix of carbs, protein, and vegetables, it's a filling option that won't leave you feeling sluggish or bloated. The Shrimp Scampi menu item is also a crowd-pleaser for those looking to watch their sodium intake. It's hard to believe that this tasty pasta dish has only about 960 milligrams of sodium, but the dish relies on the perfectly sautéed shrimp and crunch vegetables to achieve its excellent flavor rather than too much salt and butter.
1. Herb-Grilled Salmon
Ranking as the number one best seafood dish at our favorite Italian chain is the Herb-Grilled Salmon. This dish is not only the healthiest option of the many, but it best highlights the natural flavor of the seafood. The salmon is not overwhelmed by rich sauces or heavy pasta but rather the centerpiece of the meal. Not to mention this dish is gluten-free, has a reasonable price tag, and is filled with protein. This healthy, delicious option is a way to taste the sea without traveling to the coast.
The filet of salmon is grilled to perfection and served with a topping of fresh herbs and garlic butter for an unforgettable pairing of ingredients and flavors. The parmesan broccoli on the side is a healthy and delicious accompaniment that makes this dish a complete meal that doesn't weigh you down but gives you energy. Number one on our list is perfect for those trying to keep to a low-carb diet, and the salmon is packed with good fats called omega-3 fatty acids.
For healthy-conscious diners, omega-3 fatty acids have a bounty of health benefits. Regularly including this in your diet can improve everything from your mental health to your brain and heart function, according to Healthline. It's also been known to reduce inflammation in the body. Moreover, it is reasonably priced at just over $20, making it an affordable option for seafood lovers. This seafood dish checks all of the boxes, from flavor and health benefits to price that you don't want to miss.