Crunch Tators Helped Pioneer Spicy Snacks Before It Was Discontinued

Before there were Takis or Flamin' Hot Cheetos, there were Frito-Lay Crunch Tators. While some might never have heard of these chips before (they were discontinued in the '90s), there's a case to be made that they influenced the creation of many of our most beloved spicy snacks.

Frito-Lay first produced the jalapeño-flavored chips in 1988, and they were some of the very first fiery chips on the market. For reference, Flamin' Hot Cheetos didn't come out until 1989, while Takis didn't appear until 1999. Crunch Tators came in two flavors – Hoppin' Jalapeño and Mighty Mesquite BBQ — and each bag featured a friendly-looking cartoon alligator. At the time of their release, a single bag of the chips sold for just 69 cents. They were popular for their spice and kettle chip-like crunch and were so beloved that they even made a cameo in the classic 1990 movie "Home Alone." After Frito-Lay took them off the shelves, Crunch Tators briefly returned in 2022, but only for a limited time.

Although Crunch Tators disappeared, the spicy chip era certainly didn't stop — if anything, it was just beginning. In the following years, many snack brands, including Frito-Lay, started incorporating more spicy snacks into their lineups.