New Frito-Lay Survey Highlights Just How Popular Crunchy Snacks Are

When we think of snacking, we tend not to think of sitting in silence eating soft foods like applesauce, oatmeal, Jell-O, rice, mashed avocado, mushy peas, and other overcooked vegetables. There's a time and a place for those foods, and usually, it's after dental work and oral surgery (per Art of Dentistry Institute). The thing is, when we want a snack, it's a no-brainer to grab things to munch and crunch – foods with a firm texture that make some noise when you eat them and make other people wonder what you're chomping on; foods like cheese and crispy crackers, crackly tortilla chips and salsa, potato chips and dip, a handful of nuts, pretzels and mustard, celery and peanut butter, or cookies (with or without milk).

The findings of the latest Frito-Lay U.S. Trend Index confirm our suspicions: A whopping 70% of survey respondents said they go for something crunchy when they have a snack attack (per PR Newswire). Oftentimes, the snack is a sweet treat (66%), while 61% reach for something well-salted. Meanwhile, 53% of survey respondents indicated they crave a snack that fills them up (and perhaps curbs their desire to keep on crunching). In a perfect world, the perfect snack also caters to our taste for nostalgia and conjures up memories of times past (49%).