9 Cheesecake Hacks To Elevate The Classic Treat

You can bring your cheesecake to the next level by using simple kitchen tools and a few skewers. With an ice cream or cookie dough scoop — or even a spoon — scoop out portions from your cheesecake slices. Regular cake pops usually call for a bit of icing to create moisture and help roll the cake into balls, but cheesecake is already moist enough to easily mold into this shape.

Take care to leave out pieces of the crust, unless you want to keep that element. It would work well with a s'mores-themed cake pop. Next, put a wooden skewer or plastic lollipop stick in the ball, then dip and roll them in melted white chocolate, or any melted icing of your choosing. When you're satisfied with the look, place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and freeze them until solid.

Part of the fun of this hack is there are a lot of recipes and flavors that could be used for cheesecake pops. Not only can you try classic combinations like strawberry or blueberry, but you can also change the outer coating to whatever flavor you want. Roll it in sprinkles, dust it in cocoa, or cover it in crushed nuts — any combination you enjoy could easily be turned into a cake pop that doesn't require any baking.