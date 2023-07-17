The Small-Town Company Cracker Barrel Gets Its Famous Country Sausages From

For those who love to travel the nation while simultaneously enjoying hearty plates of warm grits and eggs, Cracker Barrel may be their go-to establishment on the road. True to its roots, Cracker Barrel serves a huge number of travelers, given the company's strategic placement of restaurants along highway exits and entrances. Apart from the signature general stores and selection of candy at every location, people flock to these country establishments for Southern home-style cooking. Many people frequent Cracker Barrel for the all-day breakfast, which includes Grandma's Sampler featuring pancakes, eggs, fried apples, and bacon or sausage. With so many breakfast meats cooked day in and day out at the popular dine-in establishments, you may be wondering where the chain sources its famous country sausage.

Cracker Barrel aims to provide customers with comfort food including hand-prepared biscuits and domestically sourced meats. As such, the seasoned sausage you know and love comes from the Purnell family farm in Simpsonville, Kentucky.

Cracker Barrel customers are such fans of these patties that they've taken to social media to strongly voice their opinions. But what is it that makes Purnell's country sausage so unique as to warrant such dedication?