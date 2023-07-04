True To Its Roots, Cracker Barrel Serves A Huge Number Of Travelers

There's no place like Cracker Barrel if you're looking for traditional Southern comfort food. Think about its staples like Southern fried chicken, country fried steak, and of course, the all-you-can-eat buttermilk biscuits.

Although the restaurant chain exudes an old-time, Southern country feel, it's not a place exclusive to locals. In fact, about 40% of the 230 million guests who visit Cracker Barrel each year are tourists and travelers.

This is in line with Cracker Barrel's roots, which can be traced back to the 1970s. That, mixed with the company's love for showing off that classic Southern charm and hospitality, has led to an influx of tourists today.

Of course, to really understand how Cracker Barrel became such a low-key tourist hotspot, you'll need to know a bit more about its history. We like to understand how Cracker Barrel came to be and why it's become a well-known eatery for travelers.