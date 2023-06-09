Olive Garden's Menu Used To Boast An Extensive Pizza List

If you're craving traditional Italian food, Olive Garden may not be the best place to go, but if you're in the mood for Americanized pasta dishes or unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks, you can't go wrong. As for pizza, however, the only way to get it is if you order from the kids' menu because it's not an Olive Garden specialty — at least not anymore.

Considering Olive Garden opened for business in 1982, it's no surprise that the menu has evolved with customers' tastes. Through the years, the restaurant has introduced plenty of menu items that never ended up being brought back. The stuffed mushrooms, for example, were pulled from the menu after a very public lawsuit. Other items like the spaghetti pie and breadstick sandwiches disappeared a bit more quietly, presumably due to either declining popularity or a preplanned limited-time run. The same could easily be said for the pizza. Though it wasn't for lack of trying, Olive Garden's pizza didn't stand the test of time.