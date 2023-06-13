12 Oven Hacks You Need To Start Using

The odds are that you don't take advantage of your oven as much as you should. Indeed, you might use it to make delicious dinners and roasted vegetables, because that's what these appliances are for, right? If you're a dessert lover, you probably also make batches of cookies and fudgy brownies. Yet, those items only touch the surface of everything you can do with an oven. Whether you own a convection or conventional oven, you can use it in creative ways that make your time in the kitchen a lot smoother.

From learning how to pinpoint the hot spots in your appliance to bringing stale or unripe foods to life, these tricks are nothing short of phenomenal. Additionally, the oven has the ability to function as other appliances, such as a toaster, proofing box, and dehydrator, too. Once you become acquainted with these hacks, the way you use your oven will change for the better.