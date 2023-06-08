The Simple Hack For Making Your Own Bagged Microwave Popcorn

If you're a popcorn lover, you probably have a lot of core popcorn memories: at the movie theater in big buttery buckets, over the fire in prepacked aluminum pans, shaking a pan of kernels over the stove, carefully pulling open a bag straight out of the microwave. And as you probably know, homemade popcorn is the best of all. But did you know that you can hack your own homemade bagged microwave popcorn?

TikToker @mmmorgan20 went viral with a video on PopcornTok showing an easy way to do just that. Simply take a brown paper lunch bag, put ¼ to ⅓ cup of popcorn kernels and a tablespoon of butter into the bag, and season (again, right into the bag). Fold the bag closed a few times, and pop it into the microwave for two minutes. Boom. Popcorn.

Not only does this give you full control over what goes on your popcorn, it's also really economical. You can buy a 2-pound sack of popping kernels — yielding just over 13 bags filled with ¼ cup of kernels — for pretty cheap. You can also buy 100 brown paper lunch bags for a steal. Compare prices of these items at your local market to your average store-bought microwave popcorn prices, and you'll see a big difference in cost.