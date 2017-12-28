If your island vacation bucket list had nothing on it but a trip to Hawaii, get ready to make it a lot longer. We've compiled an assortment of the perfect island getaways that will have you packing your bags ASAP for some time in these gorgeous off-the-mainland mainstays.

Think an island vacation only means sand and surf? Think again. With this gallery, you will discover that some islands are perfect for whale-watching in warm sweaters as opposed to sun-bathing on the beach and that some dream island getaways are way more within reach physically and financially than you might have thought.

THIS IS YOUR ISLAND BUCKET LIST (GALLERY)

Of course, we included sun drenched spots like Tahiti, Crete, and Capri, plus a few incredible archipelagos, but you will also find some off-the-beaten-path island must-sees off the coasts of Canada and Ecuador. So, start booking your flights now because you’ve got a long way to go through your island bucket list.