When it comes to the holidays, food and drink are just as important as presents. Some households have traditions such as baking Christmas cookies to leave out for Santa Claus or building gingerbread houses together. When it comes to drinks, though, there’s one holiday cocktail that’s just as famous as hot cocoa: eggnog.

Much like candy corn, most people seem to have a strong opinion on eggnog. Some people absolutely could nog all night, while others are completely thrown off at the thought of chugging down an egg yolk and milk mixture.

Though eggnog may not be everyone’s cup of tea, there are many different variations you can make for your Christmas party guests or just for yourself that will suit your taste. And eggnog isn’t the only beverage you can drink during the holidays — there are plenty more traditional holiday drinks and cocktails to choose from.

Eggnog For A Crowd

Ingredients:

12 eggs, separated

1 1/2 cup sugar

1 1/2 cup spiced rum, or the spirit of your choice

2 cups whipping cream

6 cups milk

Ground nutmeg

Directions:

Beat the egg yolks and sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer until light, 4 minutes.

Stir in rum.

Chill 8 hours in the refrigerator.

Beat the cream in a bowl until stiff peaks form.

Beat the egg whites in a separate bowl until stiff peaks form.

Fold the egg white mixture into the refrigerated egg yolk mixture.

Gently fold in the whipped cream.

Stir in milk.

Serve garnished with nutmeg.