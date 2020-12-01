Mexicocoa Eggnog

December 1, 2020 | 3:25pm
Malisa Nicolau/iStock via Getty Images
Upgrade your classic eggnog with this recipe. It calls for cocoa powder and spiced Mexican chocolates giving this holiday cocktail a new flavor.
This recipe is by Mittie Hellmich and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
You can add a splash or two of tequila or rum to the drink to booze it up.
Ingredients
- 4 Cups eggnog
- 1 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground cloves
- 2 Tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1/2 Cup grated Mexican chocolate
- Mexican chocolate shavings, for garnish
Directions
Whisk together the eggnog, nutmeg, cloves and cocoa powder in a saucepan until well combined.
Heat over low to medium-low heat until simmering, about 5 minutes; do not boil.
Slowly add the grated Mexican chocolate, whisking until the chocolate is melted.
Pour into punch cups or mugs.
Garnish with chocolate shavings.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving337
Total Fat18g27%
Sugar32gN/A
Saturated11g54%
Cholesterol150mg50%
Protein13g26%
Carbs36g12%
Vitamin A150µg17%
Vitamin B121µg48%
Vitamin B60.1mg10.7%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin D3µg20%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.1%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium343mg34%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)7µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)7µg2%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium88mg21%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.7%
Phosphorus327mg47%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium544mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg39.2%
Sodium141mg6%
Sugars, added12gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg8.6%
Water210gN/A
Zinc2mg16%