  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Mexicocoa Eggnog

December 1, 2020 | 3:25pm
Eggnog with new flavors
Mexicocoa Eggnog
Malisa Nicolau/iStock via Getty Images

Upgrade your classic eggnog with this recipe. It calls for cocoa powder and spiced Mexican chocolates giving this holiday cocktail a new flavor.

This recipe is by Mittie Hellmich and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
11 m
5 m
(prepare time)
6 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
337
Calories Per Serving

Notes

You can add a splash or two of tequila or rum to the drink to booze it up.

Ingredients

  • 4 Cups eggnog
  • 1 Teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cloves
  • 2 Tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1/2 Cup grated Mexican chocolate
  • Mexican chocolate shavings, for garnish

Directions

Whisk together the eggnog, nutmeg, cloves and cocoa powder in a saucepan until well combined.

Heat over low to medium-low heat until simmering, about 5 minutes; do not boil.

Slowly add the grated Mexican chocolate, whisking until the chocolate is melted.

Pour into punch cups or mugs.

Garnish with chocolate shavings.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving337
Total Fat18g27%
Sugar32gN/A
Saturated11g54%
Cholesterol150mg50%
Protein13g26%
Carbs36g12%
Vitamin A150µg17%
Vitamin B121µg48%
Vitamin B60.1mg10.7%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin D3µg20%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.1%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium343mg34%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)7µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)7µg2%
Iron2mg9%
Magnesium88mg21%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.4mg2.7%
Phosphorus327mg47%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium544mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg39.2%
Sodium141mg6%
Sugars, added12gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg8.6%
Water210gN/A
Zinc2mg16%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
Christmas
cocoa powder
eggnog
winter drink
winter recipe
Mexicocoa Eggnog
Mexican chocolate