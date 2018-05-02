With a slogan like “Bigger and Bolder,” Applebee’s isn’t leading anyone to believe their menu options are diet-friendly. They’re known for their ribs, fried food, and crazy-cheap cocktail deals. Most of their menu is heavy on the meat and light on the greens — even their salads are covered in things like chicken tenders and seasoned steak.
The Healthiest Menu Items at Applebee’s Gallery
Even still, Applebee’s is a huge chain. There are over 2,000 restaurants in the United States, and we’re betting there have been more than a few customers wishing they knew of a healthier option. Two of the biggest concerns people have about the food at Applebee’s are the sodium levels and the extra fat. Some of the dishes have sky-high calorie counts that scare away the more conscious consumers.
All of the nutrition information for Applebee’s menu is available online; if you have a specific health concern such as high blood pressure or diabetes, it’s best to double-check the original source to make sure you aren’t eating something outside of what’s safe. But for your average health-conscious diner, we’ve roved over the nutrition data and selected the 15 healthiest options.
We've also collected a list of The Unhealthiest Menu Items at Applebee's.
