Applebee’s Dollaritas Still Flowing for Cinco de Mayo

Dollaritas are sticking around until May 5!

Typically, Applebee’s switches up its drink deal at the start of every month. Even though the chain brought its famous Dollarita back for the month of April, they’re keeping the sweet deal around through Saturday, May 5. That means you can enjoy $1 margs served on the rocks and made with premium tequila and tasty margarita mix all Cinco de Mayo long!

“We brought back the Dollarita on April 1, and it’s been such a big hit with our guests that we’re keeping it around for Cinco de Mayo when folks have margaritas on their minds,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, in a press release. “We thought our May Neighborhood Drink, the 2 Dollar Dos, would be an excellent compliment to the Dollarita and is a big win for our guests.”

Applebee’s will also be introducing their 2 Dollar Dos. Beginning May 1, Applebee’s will offer $2 Dos Equis beer from its taps, all month long. Two drinks for $3? That’s less than it costs to buy nachos. Take advantage of the price but don’t take too much advantage — whether you’re celebrating Cinco de Mayo or just looking for the best chain restaurant happy hour deals, please drink responsibly.

